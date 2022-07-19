Naples considers smoking ban at beaches, public parks

On Tuesday, an advisory board with the City of Naples will discuss banning smoking at its beaches and its public parks.

Cigarette butts are one of the most common forms of litter on our beaches. Lawmakers are now working to ban smoking in some cities, and Naples is one that’s been trying for years. Last month, Gov. DeSantis signed House Bill 105, which provides counties and municipalities the capacity to restrict smoking on the beaches and public parks they own.

Naples city officials say banning smoking on the beach and at parks would have big benefits for the environment and for your health. WINK News asked neighbors how they would feel if the smoking restrictions were put in place.

“I love coming to the beach, and I want the beaches to be smoke-free, [free] from cigarettes and cigarette butts or whatever the debris is from smoking,” said Mary McEntire. “I believe that it should, it should be banned, absolutely. Should smoke in privacy, and it’s everybody’s right, but not on the beach.”

Bill Patterson, who comes to the beach four times a week, says banning smoking would have a big impact on him.

“It’s another loss of freedom,” Patterson said. “I would be immensely disturbed, I really would. I just don’t like the way we’re losing our freedoms. We bring a bag purposely to throw everything in.”

The meeting to discuss smoking restrictions will be held Tuesday afternoon.