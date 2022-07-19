Man sentenced to life for killing 2 Olga teens says he told lawyer to appeal

A man sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 killing of two teens from Olga will be back in court on Friday, claiming his attorney did not file an appeal as he requested.

Elwood Robinson, 49, of Bonifay, was found guilty in August of shooting Jeremy Stewart, 16, and William “Jody” Hughes, 19. Robinson is now back in the Lee County Jail ahead of his hearing on Friday.

According to court documents, Florida’s Second District Court of Appeal ordered the hearing be held after Robinson claimed he requested his attorney file an appeal of his life sentence by Sept. 7, but no appeal was filed.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Bruce E. Kyle at the Lee County Justice Center, located at 1700 Monroe St. in Fort Myers.