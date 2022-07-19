Man sentenced to life for killing 2 Olga teens says he told lawyer to appeal

Published: July 19, 2022 7:59 AM EDT
Updated: July 19, 2022 10:49 AM EDT
Elwood Robinson, 49. Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office
FORT MYERS

A man sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 killing of two teens from Olga will be back in court on Friday, claiming his attorney did not file an appeal as he requested.

Elwood Robinson, 49, of Bonifay, was found guilty in August of shooting Jeremy Stewart, 16, and William “Jody” Hughes, 19.  Robinson is now back in the Lee County Jail ahead of his hearing on Friday.

According to court documents, Florida’s Second District Court of Appeal ordered the hearing be held after Robinson claimed he requested his attorney file an appeal of his life sentence by Sept. 7, but no appeal was filed.

(Left to right) William “Jody” Hughes is seen holding his daughter next to another image of Jeremy Stewart. Hughes was 19 years old at the time of his murder, and Stewart was 16 years old. Credit: Shared with WINK News.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Bruce E. Kyle at the Lee County Justice Center, located at 1700 Monroe St. in Fort Myers.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media