Man accused of shooting injuring 1 in Naples Manor now faces attempted second-degree murder charge

Charges have been upgraded against a 21-year-old man who detectives said shot another man nine times in June.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office notified them that prosecutors enhanced the charge against Israel Catarino Felipe to attempted second-degree murder.

Catarino Felipe was initially charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Detectives said Catarino Felipe shot the victim during a dispute at a home on the 5000 block of Johns Street in Naples Manor on June 22.

The victim, who was shot nine times, was airlifted to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Lee County. He is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Felipe will also be held on an ICE detainer at the Collier County Jail.