Lehigh Acres man arrested for firing a gun in public

A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says he fired three shots from his car in Olga.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Marcos Delacruz on Monday night after investigating a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Palm Beach Boulevard and Pine Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, Delacruz was found near where the shots were reported while they were investigating.

Deputies say Delacruz is a convicted felon and was driving with a suspended license. They say he was also in possession of a firearm.

Delacruz was arrested and is facing charges of discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and driving with a suspended license.

The sheriff’s office says Delacruz was “unruly” while in the back of a deputy’s vehicle and was pepper sprayed as a result.

Delacruz is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $20,750 bond.

