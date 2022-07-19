Hotworx fitness studio offers workouts in up to 130-degree infrared heat

In this Gulfshore Business report, a new gym in SWFL is heating your next workout up, literally.

Hotworx just celebrated its grand opening at 9343 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, just south of Colonial Boulevard.

Here’s how Hotworx works, there are 10 sauna rooms. Each one has a different specialty and can be connected to a different virtual coach.

There’s a yoga room, blast class, spin class, rowing machine and more.

