At least 1 dead in Lehigh Acres crash on Joel Blvd

LEHIGH ACRES
A fatal crash closed Joel Boulevard in Lehigh Acres for hours Tuesday night while the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.
According to FHP and deputies on the scene, at least one person has died.
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Joel Blvd. at East 9th Street.
This is an active investigation and WINK News will provide more information when it is available.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.