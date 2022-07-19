Fallen Fort Myers police officer honored in annual blood drive

On Tuesday, the community came together to honor a police officer shot in the line of duty with a blood drive.

Adam Jobbers-Miller was shot in 2018. To try and save his life, he needed blood, and his family turned to the community for help.

Tuesday marked the annual blood drive to honor Jobbers-Miller.

Jobbers-Miller was chasing a guy with a gun suspected of an assault at a gas station along Martin Luther King Blvd.

Jobbers-Miller caught up with the suspect, Wisner Desmaret, and during a struggle, detectives say Desmaret shot Jobbers-Miller in the head, but he didn’t die right away.

It is a testament to Jobbers-Miller’s strength and the doctors and nurses at Lee Memorial.

“When Adam was shot on July 21, and then the great staff here at Lee Health gave us another seven days with him,” said Fort Myers Police Lieutenant Roger Valdivia.

Valdivia was Jobbers-Miller’s friend. He said he would never forget how people lined up to give blood, hoping to make a difference.

“They responded like there was no other response in the world. We had lines literally out the door just people waiting to donate,” said Valdivia.

Fort Myers and Lee Health now honor Jobbers-Miller’s sacrifice with an annual blood drive.

ER technician Kevin Ponto was on duty that violent night. “It was a very hard night, and I will never forget it,” said Ponto.

He was among the first to give blood.

“The hospital employees and first responders are like family to us, so we try to come out and support them,” said Ponto.

Lee Health wants everyone to know that a single blood donation can save two lives, and every drop will stay in Lee Health hospitals.

Lieutenant Valdivia said the blood drive is a perfect tribute. “he was a great guy and sorely missed.”

The blood drive runs through Thursday. On Wednesday, you can donate at Lee Memorial Hospital, and on Thursday, the blood drive moves over to Fort Myers Police Department headquarters.