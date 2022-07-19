DeSoto County deputies arrest man found wearing burglary victim’s clothes

A man was arrested on Sunday after deputies say they connected him to a burglary in DeSoto County by finding store security footage of him wearing the victim’s clothes.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, David Schumacher Jr., 37, was arrested after detectives investigating a burglary at a residence on SR-70 found a grocery store receipt that was left behind at the crime scene and collected it as evidence. They then obtained surveillance footage from the store identified on the receipt, which provided images of Schumacher wearing what appeared to be the burglary victim’s clothing.

Schumacher was still wearing the same unique clothes when deputies found and arrested him within an hour of the burglary. He faces charges of burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief/property damage over $1,000 and failing to complete a criminal registration (convicted felons are required to complete a registration with the sheriff’s office where they reside for more than 48 hours).

DCSO says Schumacher has a lengthy criminal history and no fixed address but had apparently been roaming DeSoto County for a few days. A detective recognized Schumacher from a home security video he saw posted on the Let’s Hear it Arcadia Facebook page a few days prior when Schumacher was said to be walking around someone’s property. With the cooperation of that victim, Schumacher additionally faces a charge for the attempted burglary of that residence.