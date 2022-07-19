CROW removes fishing hook from neck of pelican found in Fort Myers

A pelican is back in the wild after having a fishing hook surgically removed from its neck by the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc.

CROW says the pelican was brought in after being found entangled in a fishing line in Fort Myers on July 12.

Veterinarians with CROW say the fishing hook that was embedded deep in the bird’s neck was making it hard for the pelican to eat. CROW says the bird was dehydrated and thin when it was admitted.

CROW veterinarians safely surgically removed the fishing hook from the pelican’s neck. They say three days later, the bord was brought outside to a pelican enclosure, and the bird immediately began swimming in the water.

The pelican was released back into the wild on Monday.

CROW says if you ever accidentally hook a bird while fishing to not cut the line, but instead, reel the bird in, secure it in a towel and call the nearest animal rehab facility so the hook can be removed safely.