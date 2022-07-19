Convicted felon to serve 6 years for being armed

FORT MYERS
A 39-year-old Fort Myers man was sentenced to six years in prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.
Serdarryel Dave English pleaded guilty in March.
Court documents show English was stopped by Fort Myers police in 2018 after he rolled through a stop sign at the intersection of Lora Street and Polk Street.
Officers found a gun in English’s vehicle. At the time, English had prior felony convictions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
