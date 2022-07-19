Collier County teen arrested on child porn charges

A 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Collier County after detectives say they found multiple files of child pornography on their Snapchat and Dropbox accounts.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said, “This is a horrendous and upsetting crime and our detectives have put an end to it.”

The teen is charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography with intent to promote.

CCSO said between February and April they received four cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible transmission of child pornography in Collier County.

The tips were reported to NCMEC by Snapchat and Dropbox.

CCSO said the files depicted children younger than 12 engaged in sexual activity with adults and other children.

An investigation by the Special Crimes Bureau detectives determined the files were being transmitted from the teen’s residence.

A search warrant was later executed at the residence which indicated the teen created the Snapchat and Dropbox accounts and was using them to transmit child pornography.