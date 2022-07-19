Body found floating in Matlacha canal

MATLACHA
Deputies are investigating after a body was found floating in a canal behind a restaurant on Matlacha.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported the person floating in the canal behind Blue Dog Bar & Grill at around 12:35 p.m. The restaurant is located off Pine Island Road.
The Major Crimes Unit for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
No information on the identity of the person can be released.
