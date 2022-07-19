Tuesday forecast includes above-average heat and isolated storms

High temperatures will reach the mid-90s across a large portion of Southwest Florida during peak heating. Expect partly cloudy skies and high humidity throughout the day. The muggy conditions will make most of our “feels like” temperatures climb into the triple-digits. More rounds of above-average heat will close out this week. Highs in many locations will hover about two to four degrees above what we would typically expect for this time of July.

A plume of Saharan Dust is currently moving through Southwest Florida. This will make for more vibrant sunrises and sunsets. Additionally, allergy sufferers may find their symptoms inflamed. The dust is also restricting Tuesday’s rain chances.

Only isolated thunderstorms are forecast for Southwest Florida. These rain chances will begin in the morning and continue into the evening hours. Any storms would likely stay below severe criteria.

Boaters will encounter fantastic water conditions, given you can dodge the low-end rain chances. Our UV index is at an (extreme) level of 12. Please ensure you apply sunscreen generously if you are spending long periods of time outdoors.

There are currently no areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic Basin, Gulf of Mexico, or the Caribbean Sea. The Weather Authority believes that this quiet pattern will likely persist throughout the week.