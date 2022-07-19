2 Fort Myers women accused of over $3K retail theft at Miromar Outlets

Two Fort Myers women were arrested by deputies Saturday, accused of retail theft worth over $3,000 at Estero’s Miromar Outlets.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Alexus Brunson, 25, and Kwatreese Burgess, 28, were seen stealing merchandise from the Nike store at Miromar Outlets and leaving without payment.

When the two women were found and detained, detectives searched their vehicle and say they found merchandise from a variety of stores inside, worth around $3,265.

Brunson and Burgess were booked into the Lee County Jail and both face grand theft charges, according to LCSO.