Third arrest made in North Fort Myers Lucky Turtle Arcade armed robbery

Detectives have made additional arrests in a robbery that happened at the Lucky Turtle Arcade in North Fort Myers.

Jwyanza Quadaar Chito, 34, was arrested on July 8 and charged with Robbery with a Firearm.

Since then, two other suspects believed to have been involved in the Robbery were identified as James Brown, 45, and Lenny Myers,45.

Myers was arrested on July 8 and charged with Armed Robbery. Over the weekend, Brown was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

“My Violent Crimes Unit left no stone unturned. Although they made an arrest in this Robbery within 12 hours of the crime, they didn’t stop there,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “This is yet another example of how this team is unstoppable and dedicated to the safety of Lee County.”

During the investigation, detectives say they were able to connect Chito to another robbery in May that occurred at Vegas Knights in North Fort Myers.

