Students free back-to-school vaccines in Collier County

Parents in Collier County can get their kids back-to-school vaccines starting Tuesday, at the Florida Department of Health in Collier County.

You don’t need an appointment and it’s a free walk-in clinic. This begins Tuesday afternoon and will run for the next three weeks. All to make sure your students are safe and ready to head back to the classroom.

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is trying to help families get ahead of the rush. “We don’t want to see a lobby full of hundreds of students and Collier County Public schools also doesn’t want to have empty classrooms,” Kristine Hollingsworth said. Hollingsworth is a Public Information Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Collier County.

Having up-to-date immunizations is a requirement. That’s why for the next three weeks on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. you can walk into the health department for free vaccines. Some that parents may forget about like the Tdap vaccine for incoming seventh graders. “They need that vaccine in order to enter seventh grade,” Hollingsworth said. “A lot of parents historically we have seen, have forgotten about getting that vaccine so we will be offering that as well.”

Collier County public schools require certain immunizations for certain grades. All three of Josefa Pblo’s children will be at CCPS this year. “I appreciate the school too because sometimes mother and father’s we forget it, but they call you, ‘oh I need the paper from physical or for vaccines,’ and oh yeah I take care of the kids,” Pblo said.

If you’re new to the area, the health department will also be open to help transfer immunization records. The Covid vaccine is not required. Click here for a list of required immunizations.