Operation Southern Slow Down to target speeding SWFL drivers

Starting Monday, law enforcement agencies are teaming up to target speeding drivers in Southwest Florida with Operation Southern Slow Down.

Operation Southern Slow Down is a multi-state weeklong campaign to educate drivers on speeding dangers and to increase the enforcement of traffic laws. The Florida Highway Patrol tells WINK News it’s all about making sure people know how to be safer on the road.

“In 2021, we had over 66,000 crashes just in the state of Florida, just in the month of June and July,” said Lt. Greg Bueno with FPL.

In 2021, in June and July alone, 565 people in Florida died from a crash, and neighbors in Southwest Florida tell WINK News that’s why some of them, like Fort Myers resident Stephanie Roskow, are riding scooters or other modes of transportation every morning instead of their cars. Roskow says she is just one of many people concerned about speeding and aggressive driving in the area.

“I actually ride this more often than driving my car because it’s safer,” Roskow said. “There are a ton of crashes. I live on a main road and I see them all the time… the more education out there, I think, the better, for sure.”

Drivers ages 18 to 31 were the age group that had the most crashes during June and July of 2021. Data also shows that in 2020, up to 35% of male drivers and nearly 18% of female drivers ages 15 to 20 who were involved in fatal crashes were speeding. This is why local agencies across Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee will host the Operation Southern Slow Down campaign.

During the first four years of Operation Southern Slow Down, federal data showed a 2% reduction in overall traffic deaths in those five states, and people are more aware of speeding rules and consequences.

“Should you be stopped for exceeding the speed limit over 30 miles per hour, you’re gonna go before a judge,” Bueno said. “It’s up to the discretion of the judge for your punishment… if you’re going over 50 miles per hour, there are enhanced penalties for fines. In addition, there are enhanced penalties for having your license suspended, all the way up to a possible 10-year revocation for multiple violations.”

A press conference to kick off Operation Southern Slow Down is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the FHP station located at 10041 Daniels Parkway in Lee County.