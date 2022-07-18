More than 100 Florida churches suing governing body over a difference in beliefs

More than 100 Methodist churches in Florida are suing their governing body over property disputes and a difference in beliefs.

Much of the fight is centered around same-sex marriages.

The separation of church and state is a founding principle of this country, but now, 106 Methodist churches in Florida are asking a state court to settle their differences with their church’s governing body.

The Florida Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church said it is okay for the 106 churches to leave.

The problem is that the annual conference wants them to pay an exit fee.

“It’s a tremendous burden on these churches,” said David Gibbs, an attorney with the National Center for Life and Liberty.

Gibbs filed the lawsuit on behalf of the 106 churches. He said the reason they want to leave comes down to a difference in beliefs when it comes to how to handle LGBTQ issues.

“Many of these bishops are willing to look the other way when it comes to the bible and doctrine, ignoring parts of the book of discipline they don’t like. And the churches are saying, you know, we’re not comfortable being part of that,” said Gibbs.

The plaintiffs feel that the conference is steering away from traditional Methodist beliefs about marriage.

One Reverend is speaking out against the lawsuit.

“This lawsuit sends a message that these people aren’t welcome in the church. And that’s, that’s just wrong,” said Reverend Andy Oliver of the Allendale United Methodist Church.

Oliver is a Methodist reverend and an advocate for the LGBTQ community. He was named in the lawsuit because he officiates LGBTQ weddings.

“The LGBTQ marriages that I’ve done have been people of deep faith, people that are a gift to the church. And so, for me not to do, officiate, those weddings would be a betrayal by me as their pastor,” said Rev. Oliver.

Gibbs said both sides could come to an agreement, but if not, he is confident that they will win in court.