Man arrested in Palm Beach County in connection with Cape Coral homicide

A man was arrested in Palm Beach County on Wednesday in connection with the June 4 shooting death of a man in the back of a car in Cape Coral.

According to a booking report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Maldonado, 21, of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested at a home on Norris Road in Wellington after law enforcement learned he had arrived there two days before and was staying with the homeowner. After Maldonado was transported to PBSO’s main jail, he was later extradited to Lee County for a warrant related to a homicide investigation.

According to a booking report from the Cape Coral Police Department, detectives established probable cause to arrest Maldonado after investigating the shooting death of Fernando Batista Montero in the backseat of a car near SW 10th Terrace. A neighbor connected to Montero told detectives that he had seen the victim hanging out with men he had never seen before, saying he believed that the two men were going to rob Montero because he was wearing a lot of expensive jewelry.

The neighbor told detectives to see if Montero had been found with his black satchel, saying he brought it everywhere with him and was known to carry large sums of money within it. The victim was wearing the satchel while he was inside the garage, but no longer had it after being declared dead.

A woman who works in Kentucky and was in Cape Coral visiting her boyfriend told detectives that she knew the two unidentified men only as “Jose” and “the Dominican,” saying they frequented the Kentucky strip club where she works and that she knew they were going to be in Southwest Florida when she was. She described both men to CCPD and provided what she thought were their phone numbers.

The phone number for “Jose” lead detectives to Jose Maldonado. A third interviewee, an eyewitness, told CCPD that Maldonado arrived at the scene of the homicide with the other unidentified man before hanging out with Montero and another mutual friend. According to the witness, everyone appeared to be getting along and he did not witness anyone arguing.

Around 20 minutes after arriving at the house, however, Montero walked to his car, which was parked “nose-to-nose” in the driveway with Maldonado’s car. When the victim backed his car out of the driveway to allow the suspects to exit, the witness said he saw Maldonado point and shoot his firearm several times at Montero’s car, continuing to shoot while walking towards it. The witness said he never saw the victim with a firearm then or anytime beforehand.

Law enforcement was able to find a home surveillance video that showed Maldonado and the other man firing handguns toward Montero’s car much as the witness described. After several rounds are fired, Maldonado opened the driver-side door and forcefully removed what appears to be a satchel from the Montero before fleeing with the unidentified man in their car.

The mutual friend who was hanging out with the two suspects, Montero, and the other eyewitness told CCPD he was inside the vehicle with the victim when the shooting began and that he did not see the victim with a firearm. He said he believed Maldonado and the other suspect killed Montero in order to rob him.

Maldonado faces charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery.