Major upgrades in the works for the Fort Myers Yacht Basin

There is a plan to transform the Fort Myers Yacht Basin by adding shops, restaurants and a new walking area. Fort Myers is in the process of negotiating for the new marina.

With a new environment comes new excitement, but that new environment is also some people’s biggest concern.

Some who live in the marina or near it say they are skeptically optimistic. Those who don’t call this place home say a new marina would be a great reason to enjoy this hidden gem.

Two years ago, Steve Herden got a charter boat and parked it in the Fort Myers Yacht Basin.

“For location and the amenities here, it’s perfect. That’s why my boat’s here,” said Herden.

Herden said many people hire his charter boat after just walking past it. With a new SunTex marina, there could be a lot more people walking by and a lot more business for his charter boat.

“It’s definitely going to be a boost of tourism, transients, some stuff like that,” said Herden.

The City of Fort Myers is in negotiations with SunTex to renovate the current yacht basin that was originally completed in 1939.

There’s been touch-ups and upgrades done over the years, but the Suntex proposal would mean new shops, businesses and restaurants to get to by land or sea.

Denise Duquette said that all sounds good, on one condition. “I believe it’s how it’s done. Is there a major precaution taken to protect the wildlife in the area, to protect the water quality, the air quality? I think it can be done very well.”

Suntex has marinas all over Florida, including one on Fort Myers Beach.

The marina in Fort Myers would grow by 141 boat slips under the Suntex proposal.

Donna Smith says it makes sense for the growing community to update this gem. “I’m totally excited about that. We have a lot of growth going on in a lot of our cities, so just embrace it and do what you can to make it work.”

The city believes the new marina would bring in more than 370 direct and indirect jobs and millions more dollars every year.

The construction would happen in phases, so the city says the people who live at the yacht basin would be able to still live there while work goes on.