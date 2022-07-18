Lee Health reduces cost of urgent care telehealth

Due to a recent increase in influenza, COVID-19 and other illnesses in Southwest Florida, Lee Health announced it is reducing the cost of urgent care telehealth visits through Lee TeleHealth from $49 to $20.

Lee Health says it is temporarily discounting this service for community members so they can utilize urgent care telehealth services from the comfort of their homes without having to visit an urgent care location or emergency department. Lee TeleHealth is an on-demand medical service that connects patients directly with a physician or advanced provider and is available 24/7.

Patients using the telehealth service can seek treatment and receive a prescription for a variety of conditions, including cold and flu, COVID-19, sinus infections, rashes, pink eye, headaches, urinary tract infections, allergies, cough, and sprains and strains. Anyone experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, including difficulty breathing, should seek emergency care immediately.

Visit Lee TeleHealth here.