Deputies say suspect tried to ambush them in a Lehigh Acres home

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a man in Lehigh Acres tried to ambush them after barricading himself in a Lehigh Acres home on Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office says its SWAT team was attempting to take a man into custody on multiple felony warrants, but the man had barricaded himself inside his home.

Deputies say the man had blocked off a narrow staircase with a steel car door with car tires stacked behind it and an AR-15 pointed down the stairs. Deputies say the man also had 300 rounds of ammunition loaded into multiple magazines.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was ready for a fight and was wearing body armor and a gas mask.

Deputies say the man’s family warned them that he was willing to shoot anyone and knew the deputies were coming.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the deputies that responded used all their training to reach a peaceful result. They say the man was taken into custody after several hours.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it will be providing an update on the case at 6 p.m. on Monday on their Facebook page.