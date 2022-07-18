Fire burns through roof of home on 8th Street in Lehigh Acres

A fire burned through the roof of a home on Eighth Street in Lehigh Acres Monday morning.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, firefighters arrived shortly before 5 a.m. and were able to contain the fire mostly within the house’s garage, although there was a slight extension of fire damage into the home proper. No injuries were reported. A firefighter at the scene says no one was in the home and neighbors told him the family is currently away on vacation.

Lehigh Acres Fire Chief Robert DiLallo says crews will remain at the home for a few hours. The cause of the fire is so far unknown, but investigators have arrived at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

