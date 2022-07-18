Culver’s, Wawa proposed for Estero

In this Gulfshore Business report, an abandoned Ruby Tuesday restaurant is slated to become a Wawa in Estero.

But, because this is going to be in the Village of Estero, it won’t look like every other Wawa. It probably will have Mediterranean-style architecture.

The Village of Estero has some strict architectural requirements for new buildings. And, it’s not just the Wawa that will be affected.

