Collier County schools wants to build affordable housing for teachers

Collier County Public Schools are working on a plan to help educators live in the area they teach by building dorms for the teachers.

They want to build an affordable community in a 35-acre space near Manatee Elementary School.

There’s a lot of work to do, but the Collier County school board just started to talk about the idea at a recent meeting. It’s clear board members want to get something done.

“I’m very proud of us for working to solve our own problem instead of waiting for the county to do it,” said Stephanie Lucarelli, Collier County school board member.

The school district has two problems that they could solve with one decision. Find and retain teachers by providing housing.

Rent.com says the average rent in Collier County is $2,800 a month. That’s more than most teachers can afford.

“This is an urgent issue that needs to be addressed,” said Brian Williams, associate general counsel.

This land is adjacent to Manatee Elementary School. School board members think they can put modular housing there and, if need be, convert it to a school.

“This initiative is something that I feel like is kind of unique in the fact it provides essential housing towards a specific occupation and when teachers around the country see Southwest Florida is really trying to bring teachers here,” said Samantha Roesler, associate editor for Gulfshore Business.

Roesler believes Collier County schools would set an example across the state and country.

“Hopefully, through this initiative, it will create an awesome group of teachers in Collier County that will want to stay here and feel comfortable owning a home down here,” said Roesler.

If Collier County builds housing for teachers, the plan would allow them to save money to buy their own homes.

They would also be eligible for the governor’s hometown heroes program, which helps teachers, nurses and many others who work in essential services buy their first home.