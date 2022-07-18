Attorneys for Cape Coral mom found guilty of starving son to death request new trial

Sheila O'Leary
Sheila O'Leary in court on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Credit: WINK News)
The attorneys for the Cape Coral mother, who was found guilty of first-degree murder and several other charges, are seeking a new trial.

Shiela O’Leary was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, child neglect, and child abuse on June 28. She previously rejected a 30-year plea deal offered by the state.

In a motion submitted to the court, O’Leary’s attorneys argue that her being convicted of aggravated manslaughter of a child falls under double jeopardy rules because she was already convicted of first-degree murder.

O’Leary’s attorneys argue in the motion that the court did not properly inform the jury of the penalties of a first-degree murder conviction.

The motion for a new trial is scheduled to be heard on July 25, the same day that O’Leary is set to appear in court for sentencing.

