Monday arrives with morning showers, scattered afternoon storms

Get ready for another muggy start to the day Monday. A few showers will be possible closer to the coast through the morning hours before rain and storm chances shift to focus on our inland zones for the afternoon and evening.

Highs will warm back into the low to mid-90s.

Tuesday will be similar, with a few showers in the morning close to the coast and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A sliver of Saharan Dust moving into the area will lower our rain chances by Wednesday. Storms will become much more isolated, with several areas set to remain completely dry.

By Thursday, rain chances will start to creep back up, with the focus for thunderstorms returning to western and coastal areas by the afternoon and evening through the weekend.

The heat will be on this week! Highs are set to remain 2 to 4 degrees above average, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s for most areas each afternoon.

On another note, the tropics continue to remain quiet, with no new tropical systems expected by The Weather Authority for at least the next five days.