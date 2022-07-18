3-day blood drive in honor of fallen officer Jobbers-Miller starts Tuesday

The family of fallen officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, the Fort Myers Police Department, and Lee Health are partnering to host the 4th annual blood drive in Jobbers-Miller’s memory.

The three-day blood drive kicks off with a ceremonial flag raising followed by opening remarks from the Jobbers-Miller family, Fort Myers Police Department, and Lee Memorial Hospital Chaplain.

The drive starts on Tuesday, July 19, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and ends Thursday, July 21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

It will be hosted at Lee Hospital, 2776 Cleveland Avenue Fort Myers, FL 33901 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday it will be held at the Fort Myers Police Department, 2210 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33901.

Flag raising and the opening ceremony will be held on Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Officer Jobbers-Miller was shot in the line of duty in July 2018 and spent a week at Lee Memorial Hospital before passing from his injuries.

In partnership with FMPD and Lee Health, the Jobbers-Miller family is organizing the blood drive to make a difference in our community in honor of their lost loved one.

A single blood donation can save as many as two lives, and the Southwest Florida community is encouraged to make life-saving donations as we remember the service and sacrifice of Officer Jobbers-Miller.

All blood donors will receive an Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller t-shirt in memory of his brave service to the City of Fort Myers.

WHERE:

Lee Memorial Hospital (Tuesday, Wednesday)

2776 Cleveland Avenue

Fort Myers, FL 33901

Fort Myers Police Department (Thursday Blood Drive Only)

2210 Widman Way

Fort Myers, FL 33901