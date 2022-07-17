Venice man arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen boat

A Venice man is under arrest after a boat reported stolen from Lee County was found in Venice and fled from Venice police boats.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a woman were on the boat that fled.

Deputies say the pursuit began after a boat that had been reported stolen in Lee County was spotted by marine officers with the Venice Police Department.

Venice police chased the boat into Charlotte County, were they were able to catch up with it and take the two people on board into custody.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Venice police arrested 38-year-old Tristen Royer on charges of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Deputies say that the woman who was also detained was released after speaking with detectives.

