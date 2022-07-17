Saint Matthew’s House is relocating to its new food warehouse

Saint Matthew’s House will be moving into its new food warehouse.

Saint Matthew’s House helps many families across Southwest Florida by giving out food to families in need.

The organization will be hosting two food distributions. They are able to do this because of the size of the new food warehouse.

The 10,000-square-foot food warehouse will have a larger freezer for meat and other perishable food.

People will be able to go to the warehouse and shop for their free food.

The warehouse will also have a pantry and fresh market.

Saint Matthew’s House said the warehouse would provide a lot more than their typical distribution.

The organization expects the new warehouse to be open in August.

On July 23 they will be feeding communities at the Next Level Church in downtown as well as in Cape Coral from 10 a.m. until noon.