St. James City boat ramp to close temporarily for improvements

Pine Island Commercial Marina boat ramp in Lee County is temporarily closing for improvements.

The ramp at 6001 Maria Drive in Saint James City, will close on Monday, July 25, through the remainder of the year for improvements to include dredging, seawall replacement, and installation of ADA parking spaces.

The marina is expected to re-open in January.

Pine Island area boaters can use the county’s nearby ramp at Matlacha Park, 4577 Pine Island Road N.W. or Lavender’s Landing, 7290 Barrancas Ave. N.W., Bokeelia, seven days a week.

For more information and the latest updates on this project visit, www.leeparks.org/boats.