Competency exam motion filed by attorney for Fort Myers Beach library director’s accused killer

The attorney for the man who is accused of stabbing a Fort Myers Beach librarian to death outside of the library in January 2019.

On July 12, the attorney for Adam Soules filed a new motion to determine if Soules was competent to stand trial for the murder. The motion came ahead of a pretrial hearing that was set for Saturday.

Soules had previously been found incompetent to stand trial in 2019.

READ MORE:

Soules is accused of stabbing and killing Fort Myers Beach Library Director Leroy Hommerding.

When Soules was arrested, deputies said he told them that he wanted to kill Hommerding for a while because he disrespected him.

According to the arrest report, Soules told Deputies that once he saw Hommerding opening up the library, that was his opportunity to kill the library director.

Soules is facing charges for premeditated homicide and is expected to appear in court again on August 16.