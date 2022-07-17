Big turnout at Lee County Sheriff’s Office Summer Bash

People are lined up for a summer bash and it caused some congestion on Daniels Parkway.

Traffic going eastbound and westbound on Daniels Parkway was also impacted.

The long line lead to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Summer Bash event inside JetBlue Park.

There was food to eat, fireworks to watch and music, and even a petting zoo.

LCSO is also gave away 2,000 free backpacks with school supplies.