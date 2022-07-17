Scattered storms expected Sunday

The Weather Authority expects a typical summer day across Southwest Florida with highs in the lower 90s and scattered storms in the afternoon.
Looking ahead to the work week, expect typical July weather with scattered storms and highs in the low to mid 90s.
The tropics are quiet, with no development expected over the next five days.
