Waste Pro holding hiring event in Fort Myers

Waste Pro will expand to Lehigh Acres and east Fort Myers in less than two months.

On Saturday, they’re taking the first step to make sure they are fully staffed.

Applicants are asked to have their resume, motor vehicle record, DOT medical card, and driver’s license. If you arrive prepared, you could leave with a job offer.

Waste Ori is looking for about 100 new team members as they prepare to begin service in Lehigh Acres and east Fort Myers.

They are looking to hire drivers, laborers, technicians and customer service representatives.

If you do not have your commercial driver’s license , they have a program where employees can get their license through them.

Waste Pro said they are looking forward to servicing one of the fastest-growing areas in the state.

“We provide an essential service to the community, all the community service here in Lee County, you know, it’s important that people’s garbage get picked up timely,” said Bill Jones, division vice president for Waste Pro. “It’s a health and safety issue, it’s a nuisance issue. It’s a property value issue and really just a quality of life issue for so many people. So we really focus on taking care of our customers getting things picked up the day that they’re scheduled.”

The job fair starts at 8 am and goes until noon at the Fort Myers division on Rickenbacker Parkway. If you miss it Waste Pro said you can still apply online.