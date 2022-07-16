Southwest Florida companies hosted an event to push for clean water

Two Southwest Florida companies hosted an event to continue the push for clean water.

Clean waterways across Southwest Florida is an issue many care about. Many people don’t want to see algae in the canals and in other popular spots.

This was a collaboration between Fort Myers Brewing Company and Captains for Clean Water.

They partnered together for a limited brew, they call it “Send it South.”

Profits from that brew will go to Captains for Clean Water.

Captain Chris Wittman, Co-Founder of Captains for Clean Water said, “the message behind this beer “Send it South” is the whole point of Everglades Restoration.”

Wittman said Fort Myers Brewing Company paired up with us to brew this kind of limited edition beer “Send it South” with a message of take the water and restore that flow south to the Everglades where it’s needed. It’s in celebration of all the people around the state and around the country that voiced their opposition to senate bill 2508.

That bill in part would have meant less water from “Lake O” heading to the coasts.

Critics thought it could have damaged Florida wetlands and prioritized water use for agriculture.

“That would have done a lot of damage to reverse the progress that’s been made on Everglades Restoration,” Wittman said

This bill was vetoed by Governor Ron DeSantis. He said proceeds from that brew go to Captains for Clean Water.

“We are a nonprofit organization that started to bring attention to and hopes to advance everglades restoration issues and put in solutions that that would help benefit our waterways here in Southwest Florida,” Wittman said.

People had the chance to buy the beer at Fort Myers Brewing Company where they held a fundraiser event for Captains for Clean Water.

Rob Whyte, Owner of Fort Myers Brewing Company said, “cleaning up the waterways cleaning up the water and it literally is our life’s or livelihoods depend on it here in Southwest Florida, all the Florida really.”

Many people came out to support the cause.

Jordan Flick, an attendee “It’s hard not to get behind it and feel energized and also have hope for the future.”

Terry Crandall, an attendee said it’s a great cause they try to help the environment clean up the water.

That brew was being sold by draft they also said they were selling them as four packs to go.