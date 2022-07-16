Saturday brings more scattered thunderstorms

High temperatures will return to the 90s. Our high humidity will make Saturday’s “feels like” temperatures reach the upper 90s in many locations.

After a mostly sunny start to the day, showers and storms will begin forming in the late morning.

These morning rain chances will primarily stay south of the Caloosahatchee River before increasing their coverage to the entire WINK viewing area after lunchtime.

While a few strong storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and lightning, severe weather is not expected.

Expect more scattered rain chances tomorrow and into the beginning of next week.

If you suffer from allergies, a plume of Saharan Dust may inflame those conditions by the middle of next week.

This could also lower our rain chances during that same stretch of time.

There are no named storms expected to form over the next five days in the Mid Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, or the Caribbean.