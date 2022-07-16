Death investigation underway in Sarasota County after alligator attack

A death investigation is underway at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Sarasota County after an elderly woman fell in a pond where she was attacked by a pair of alligators.

WINK News spoke with an animal expert about alligator awareness and safety after the fatal attack.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was by her home when she fell into the water.

Two alligators were near the woman when they grabbed her while she was still in the water.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meredith Budd, Florida Wildlife Federation said, “It is devastating to hear that something like this happened.”

Meredith Budd is the Regional Policy Director for the Florida Wildlife Federation.

Budd said there are always risks associated with living near and around wildlife, but fatal attacks are rare.

“It’s relatively rare because a lot of people are able to take precautions, and accidents certainly do happen,” Budd said.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified shared her reaction to the fatal attack Friday night.

The neighbor said, “I have no idea who it is. I pray that it’s not one of my close friends, but again, I pray for their family and I hope that they’re okay and it’s absolutely tragic.”

Budd said whether you’ve been living in Florida, or are just visiting.

“If there’s a body of water, there’s most likely an alligator that lives or travels within that body of water,” Budd said.

That’s why it’s crucial to be aware of your surroundings. Because alligators move fast and things can change in an instant.

“And especially never feed an alligator. Definitely don’t want to ever put yourself in a position where we’re purposefully feeding wildlife, especially alligators, predators that can pose a safety risk to us,” Budd said.

Budd said you especially don’t want to swim in an area at dawn and dusk. That is when most animals, including alligators, are most active.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission responded to the scene Friday night and contracted an alligator trapper to remove both alligators from the area.

One alligator was 8″10″ and the other was 7″7″.