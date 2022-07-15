Woman found dead in Sarasota County pond attacked by alligators

A woman was found dead in Sarasota County pond Friday night after falling in and being attacked by multiple alligators.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a death investigation is underway at Cayman Isles Boulevard and Golf View Drive at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Sarasota County.

The woman was by her home when she fell into the water. While struggling, two alligators were seen near the woman.

The alligators grabbed the woman while she was still in the water.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. FWC responded to capture and to also remove the alligators from the pond to further the investigation.

According to FWC, a woman’s body was found and confirmed dead.

Two alligators have been removed from the area, one was 8′ 10″ and the other was 7′ 7″. It’s unknown if the alligators were involved in the incident.

This is an active investigation, WINK News will provide more details when they’re available.