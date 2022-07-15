Two tractor trailers catch fire at Clewiston storage facility

A fire broke out at the Clewiston storage facility leaving multiple vehicles damaged.

Clewiston Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the 1800 block of Hookers Point Road.

Two tractor trailers were engulfed in flames when the fire crew arrived. The fire crew quickly extinguish the flames.

There was damage to several other vehicles and equipment nearby.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.