Rooster’s Barn & Grill opens in south Fort Myers

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, a restaurant owner is planning to bring some of his Minnesota flare to south Fort Myers.

Ross Manahan opened his first restaurant in Rochester, Minnesota 10 years ago. He’s looking to retire eventually in southwest Florida, so he decided to bring the concept with him.

Rooster’s Barn and Grill serves casual sports bar food with an eight-page menu.

But Rooster’s is also easing its way into serving breakfast, opening at 9 a.m. four days a week and 10 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.

