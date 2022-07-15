North Fort Myers man arrested for driving through street closure, ignoring traffic homicide

Published: July 15, 2022 3:54 PM EDT
Updated: July 15, 2022 3:57 PM EDT
Terry Thomas Carlton, 50 (CREDIT: Charlotte County Jail)
CHARLOTTE COUNTY

A 50-year-old man was arrested after troopers say he drove through a street closure as authorities investigated a homicide.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Terry Thomas Carlton, of North Fort Myers, in disregard of the road closure, passed through the median and drove around marked law enforcement vehicle with their emergency lights on.

Troopers were on scene investigating a traffic homicide south of Tuckers Grade Road. The US-41 travel lanes were closed.

(CREDIT: Florida Highway Patrol)

FHP discovered Carlton’s license was suspended and that he is a habitual traffic offender. Troopers also found a bottle of Crown Royal inside his Kia, and a plastic baggie contained methamphetamine.

Carlton also failed a series of field sobriety test, according to troopers.

(CREDIT: Florida Highway Patrol)

He faces charges of driving under the influence and felony drug possession. He was booked into Charlotte County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media