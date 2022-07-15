North Fort Myers man arrested for driving through street closure, ignoring traffic homicide

A 50-year-old man was arrested after troopers say he drove through a street closure as authorities investigated a homicide.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Terry Thomas Carlton, of North Fort Myers, in disregard of the road closure, passed through the median and drove around marked law enforcement vehicle with their emergency lights on.

Troopers were on scene investigating a traffic homicide south of Tuckers Grade Road. The US-41 travel lanes were closed.

FHP discovered Carlton’s license was suspended and that he is a habitual traffic offender. Troopers also found a bottle of Crown Royal inside his Kia, and a plastic baggie contained methamphetamine.

Carlton also failed a series of field sobriety test, according to troopers.

He faces charges of driving under the influence and felony drug possession. He was booked into Charlotte County Jail.