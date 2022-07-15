Marco Island man arrested, faces drug charges after police investigate home invasion

Published: July 15, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
Updated: July 15, 2022 12:05 PM EDT
Nicholas Munson Troemner, 39. (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff's Office)
MARCO ISLAND

A 39-year-old man was arrested after police found drugs after they were called to a Marco Island home for a reported home invasion.

Nicholas Munson Troemner faces four counts of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release from the Marco Island Police Department.

Marco Island police said they were called to investigate a home invasion in the 800 block of Robin Court.

When they arrived at the home, they found drugs and guns, which were seized.

On Thursday, a warrant was issued for Troemner’s arrest. He was arrested in unincorporated area of Collier County, deputies said.

He was booked into the Collier County Jail-Naples Jail Center.

