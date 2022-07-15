Lee County vote-by-mail deadlines for primary election

Lee County Elections is mailing requested domestic vote-by-mail ballots on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, for the August 23 Primary Election.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the Primary Election is 5:00 P.M. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Vote-by-mail ballots must be returned to the Lee County Supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m., on Election Day, August 23, 2022.

Voting by mail is safe, secure, and convenient, according to Lee County Elections.

To ensure your vote-by-mail ballot is received in time to be counted, the United States Postal Service recommends that voters mail their voted ballots at least one week before the due date to allow for timely receipt and processing by the elections office.

Voters may drop off their voted ballots at any office of the Lee County Supervisor of Elections, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or on Election Day, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During early voting, voters may drop off their vote-by-mail ballot at an authorized secure ballot intake station (formerly drop box) located at every early voting site from Saturday, August 13, 2022, through Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily.

Voters may track their vote-by-ballot online at www.lee.vote to see when their request was received and when their ballot was mailed, received, and counted.