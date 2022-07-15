Investigation of suspicious truck fire on Thomas Street in Fort Myers

Fort Myers law enforcement is investigating a truck fire on Thomas Street that a homeowner says may have been set intentionally early Friday morning.

A pickup truck in the driveway of the home on Thomas Street, between Edison Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, has damage on the passenger side. The homeowner tells WINK News that her security cameras show a man pouring something on her truck before the fire. She says she doesn’t know why someone would do that.

The Fort Myers Police Department and Fort Myers Fire Department are still at the scene and have blocked the driveway off with caution tape. The fire did not reach or damage any other property.

WINK is waiting to hear more from police or firefighters.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.