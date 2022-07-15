Inflation, cost of goods and services leading to more people giving up their pets

Animal shelters are bursting at the seams. There are too many animals without loving homes.

More people are giving up their pets due to skyrocketing food, gas and vet bills.

And animal shelters are feeling the consequences. There’s just not enough space, money or resources to take in more animals.

“It’s kind of a vicious cycle,” said Liz McCauley, executive director of the Cape Coral Animal Shelter.

In Cape Coral, about 20 to 30 people trying to give up their animals get turned away daily.

“This year, it’s worse than I’ve seen in the last five years,” McCauley said

The economy is affecting people with pets.

People are losing their homes, they’re moving into apartments that don’t allow pets or don’t allow big pets.

Some insurance companies will not allow certain dogs in the apartment complexes they cover.

“It should be dependent on the actual dog, not the breed,” McCauley said.

At her facility, McCauley said there are a lot of kittens in foster care.

“They tend to sit here for a long time waiting to get adopted. Meanwhile, we have other people who want to surrender to us, but those dogs aren’t moving,” McCauley said.

The animal shelter is so full that McCauley said they are keeping a dog in her office.

If you want to help keep the shelters from filling up, spay and neuter your dog.

Additionally, a lot of shelters offer financial assistance if maintaining your animal is becoming too expensive.