Friday brings hot, stormy end to the workweek

Many locations will reach the mid-90s under increasing cloud cover. Expect slightly warmer weather than what we experienced on Thursday.

Boaters will have no trouble navigating the waters to begin the day. Afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances may eventually impact your plans.

Showers and storms will likely hold off until after lunchtime. A few strong storms will be possible, although severe weather appears unlikely for Southwest Florida

The weekend will bring a similar pattern of heat and thunderstorms.

The tropics continue to remain quiet. The Weather Authority does not currently expect any named storms to form over the next five days in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean or Atlantic basin