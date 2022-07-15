Hendry County patrol car destroyed by fire

CLEWISTON
A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning.
According to Clewiston Fire Rescue, the patrol unit caught fire near Witt Road and was a total loss. The deputy was not injured and a CFR crew quickly brought the fire under control.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.