Harry Chapin Food Bank in Cape Coral gives out food to families in need

Harry Chapin Food Bank in Cape Coral had hundreds of cars full of people in need of food lining the roads.

Families say getting food from food banks helps them save money for other bills. Because everything’s more expensive now.

Some people are doing anything they can just to stay afloat and that means relying on food distributions like this one today in Cape Coral.

Hundreds of cars lined up more than an hour before the Harry Chapin Food Bank started handing out boxes of food.

The need was bad during the pandemic. Harry Chapin says it’s worse now.

Many boxes were filled with meats, vegetables, and bags of apples on the side. There was enough food to feed hundreds of families who lined up at the Ocean Church in Cape Coral.

Jose Varona, a recipient at Harry Chapin Food Bank said, “everything is so expensive. You know the food, the gas. It’s terrible. I don’t see any getting any better. But hopefully, we have this place that helps us out.”

Harry Chapin Food Bank holds this food distribution every Friday and has no plans to stop.

Varona said he needs this kind of help because making ends meet is harder than ever.

“Situation is really bad you don’t want to leave the house unless you have to,” Varona said.

He’s not alone with gas prices through the roof, Julie Snow saves her gas anywhere she can.

“Lot of times we’ll shut the car off and wait because the lines are extremely long all the time,” Snow said.

Richard Johnson rides his bike wherever he can to save money on gas which is how he picked up food for his family.

“This is my awesome tricycle. That helps out my family too,” Johnson said.

Varona said he doesn’t see things getting better anytime soon unless God helps us all.

“It’s scary. Because you know, it feels like the world’s gonna end. Sometimes I feel it I love god and I always pray to god. But you know, sometimes I get scared of the truth. The world’s changed so much,” Varona said.

Harry Chapin Food Bank used to feed 250,000 families a month. Now that number’s 300,000.