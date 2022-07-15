First monkeypox case reported in Lee County

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue.
According to the Florida Health Department in Collier County, monkeypox typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body. The duration of the illness is usually between two to four weeks.
