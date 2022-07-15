First monkeypox case reported in Lee County

Published: July 15, 2022 12:21 PM EDT
LEE COUNTY

The Florida Department of Health is reporting a monkeypox case in Lee County.

This marks the first case in Lee County. A previous case was reported in Collier County.

According to F-DOH data, there are 154 cases of monkeypox across the state of Florida with the majority (98) in Broward County. In Miami-Dade County, there are 26 cases.

The first case in Collier County was reported on July 1.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue.

According to the Florida Health Department in Collier County, monkeypox typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body. The duration of the illness is usually between two to four weeks.

For more information, visit F-DOH.

